Hamdan Bin Mohammed Approves Digital Platform For Emiratis Enrolled In Dubai’s Housing Programme To Exchange Grants, Land Plots, Housing Units

Sat 09th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

DUBA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to launch initiatives to enhance the welfare of Emirati families, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved the launch of a digital platform for Emiratis enrolled in Dubai’s housing programme to exchange grants, land plots and housing units among themselves.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also approved prioritising the allocation of residential land plots and housing units to first-degree family members in the same residential area in Dubai as part of the broader aim of strengthening family bonds in the community.

With a budget of AED65 billion, Dubai’s housing programme is the largest initiative of its kind to develop residential areas for Emiratis and enhance the community welfare system within an integrated framework. "The housing programme will help create an ideal environment in Dubai for both work and life, improve the quality of life of citizens, and promote family stability and social cohesion," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said.

Emphasising that the programme reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for enhancing the quality of life of Emiratis, the Dubai Crown Prince said it will help preserve social and economic stability and promote sustainable growth, as part of the broader objective of transforming Dubai into the world’s best city to live in and work.

This year, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved a historic housing budget of AED65 billion for Dubai Government’s housing programme over the next 20 years. The programme is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan which aims to advance the emirate's urban growth and sustainable development, address future challenges and improve the city’s quality of life.

The housing programme features the provision of 4,000 plots of land for Emirati citizens, and an increase in the total area of land plots allocated to Emirati citizens to 1.7 billion square feet in order to meet the needs of citizens over the next 20 years. Emiratis in Dubai will be entitled to housing loans of up to AED1 million under the programme.

