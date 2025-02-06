Hamdan bin Mohammed approves initiatives to boost social welfare, digital transformation in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved a series of initiatives to further enhance social development benchmarks, quality of life, and digitalisation efforts across the emirate.

Chairing a meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai today, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to mark 2025 as the Year of Community.

He said that the move aligns closely with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which is backed by an AED208 billion budget.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised, “The declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community serves to strengthen social cohesion. This initiative will drive government entities to accelerate efforts to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33. Dubai continues to anticipate and meet the needs of society by elevating global standards and implementing innovative solutions. This new set of initiatives reflects our steadfast commitment to building an inclusive, resilient, and future-ready society.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan underscored the role of digital transformation and sustainable urban development in Dubai’s growth story. He said, “Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai presents a pioneering model for a cohesive society, a resilient economy, advanced infrastructure, and individuals who are forward-looking, ready to seize every opportunity and potential.”

He added, “We call on all government entities to support these initiatives. They will enhance Dubai’s global standing, promote social well-being, and drive sustainable progress. Through a sense of collective responsibility and determination to unlock potential, we have established a comprehensive development model that sets a benchmark for future cities.”

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

During the meeting, The Executive Council approved the Dubai Child Protection Protocol, a comprehensive framework designed to ensure a more holistic approach to child welfare, with a strong emphasis on family support. The system will usher in a series of strategic projects, including the Dubai Child Protection Protocol, proactive child welfare services, training programmes for social workers, and legislative reforms to strengthen governance.

The initiative spans multiple stages of life, covering prenatal care, birth registration, early childhood services, school-age support, youth development, and pre-marital counselling. It is designed to ensure a seamless, well-governed approach to child welfare through closer collaboration among specialised teams from various government entities including Dubai Police, Community Development Authority, Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Courts, Supreme Legislation Committee, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Academic Health Institution, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Erada Center, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Digital Dubai Authority, and Dubai sports Council.

The newly approved Community Development Fund Policy aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and supports various social development initiatives. The policy aims to enhance community services, help fund social programmes and foster an inclusive society. It is managed by the Community Development Authority and focuses on empowering UAE nationals, improving social services, and driving innovation in the field of social support.

The Executive Council also approved a new property classification initiative called Strata Registration that is designed to enhance home ownership opportunities for UAE citizens by enabling property owners to subdivide real estate units and issue independent title deeds for each unit within the building. The initiative will facilitate more diverse housing options, support family stability and community cohesion, in addition to stimulating economic growth within the real estate sector.

Implemented in two phases by the Dubai Land Department, the initiative’s first phase focuses on multi-storey buildings within investment and social-purpose zones, targeting areas such as Al Nahda, Al Muraqqabat, Al Karama, Al Warqa, Nad Al Hamar, and Al Barsha. The second phase will extend to villa communities, providing Emirati families with more ownership choices. By facilitating more flexible ownership structures, the initiative aims to encourage greater participation in Dubai’s real estate sector while ensuring a dynamic and inclusive market.

To reinforce Dubai’s status as a pedestrian-friendly global city, The Executive Council approved the Super Block initiative. The project focuses on transforming designated urban areas into pro-pedestrian zones to enhance quality of life, foster social interaction, and promote sustainable mobility.

Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions by designating car-free residential areas, enhancing quality of life by increase green spaces, and fostering social interactions through shared recreational public spaces. Areas such as Al Fahidi, Abu Hail, Al Karama, and Al Quoz Creative Zone will be the first to benefit from the initiative.

The meeting also saw approval being accorded for the Unified Digital Platform Initiative to integrate government digital services in Dubai under a single platform, streamlining the user experience for residents, businesses, and visitors. The initiative aligns with the Services 360 Policy and aims to position Dubai among the top three global cities for digital services by 2027.

It consolidates platforms such as ‘Dubai Now,’ ‘Invest in Dubai,’ and ‘Visit Dubai,’ and features special portals for mobility, construction, legal affairs, and commerce. By 2027, the initiative targets full digital service coverage, a 95 percent customer satisfaction rate, a 95 percent digital adoption rate, and a 60 percent improvement in service efficiency.