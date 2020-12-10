Hamdan bin Mohammed approves new remote work protocols for Dubai Government employees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said improving the government’s efficiency and capabilities by harnessing its human capital assets is a top priority for Dubai in the upcoming phase.

Developing the government’s talent and enabling its employees to keep pace with critical changes are key to consolidating Dubai’s leading global position, His Highness said. This focus is consistent with the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to harness technologies to create the flexible conditions required for the next generation of jobs.

"Adopting remote work systems has played a major role in ensuring business continuity during the pandemic. It has offered employees the flexibility to be creative and innovative. We are entering a new phase marked by new tools and innovative approaches to government work. In the years ahead, we will be increasingly relying on the creativity of our human capital. Helping government employees make a positive impact in the workplace is a key priority for us," His Highness said.

"We are committed to ensure Dubai continues to be at the forefront of global improvements in government work systems. Our government does not wait for the future. We constantly work to find proactive solutions for future challenges and enhance our readiness to take advantage of new opportunities. Providing the right tools and work conditions are key to our ability to achieve our objectives," Sheikh Hamdan added.

His Highness’s remarks came as he approved Dubai Government’s new Remote Working Protocols. As part of the new Protocols, employees can perform their duties from outside their offices, using remote working technologies. The new protocols aim to provide flexible working models that aligned with both government objectives and global best practices.

The Protocols also seek to enhance corporate agility, efficiency and talent retention as well as promote work-life balance and business continuity during crises.

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), said the Department is keen to implement the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to enhance government efficiency by developing its human resources, which is vital to enhance government performance and keep pace with the needs of the future.

Al Falasi said the decision issued by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed will boost talent retention and support the government’s ability to align itself with emerging market trends. In addition to social and economic benefits, Al Falasi said remote working helps to reduce operational costs, reduce traffic jams, and increase productivity.

As part of implementing measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, remote work systems were tested from mid-March 2020 to mid-June 2020. The success of the remote working model implemented earlier in the year places the government sector in a good position to adopt the model in normal circumstances as well.

Sheikh Hamdan’s decision authorises Director Generals of government entities to issue internal bylaws to regulate remote work procedures in accordance with their requirements. Each entity has the flexibility to implement the Protocols in accordance with the nature of work undertaken by its staff. The decision also empowers line managers to objectively determine the eligibility of employees to work remotely based on their nature of work and other criteria.

Employees in roles that can be performed from outside the office will have the option to fully work remotely, while those that need to work from the office some of the time can work remotely on a partial basis. Remote working days for employees can be decided by each department.

The Protocols specify that only those employees whose productivity will not be affected by working offsite will be eligible to work remotely. The performance of employees will be regularly monitored and assessed.

The decision also allows the Director General of each entity to permit employees to work remotely from abroad in case they are stranded overseas due to crisis situations.

Employees eligible for remote work should adhere to all rules and regulations and will be eligible for salaries, bonuses, allowances and benefits, as per the Dubai Government’s HR Law.