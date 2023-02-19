Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for government excellence in Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 19th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, approved the new model for government excellence in Dubai.

The new model aligns with Federal standards and aims to help government departments in Dubai improve their performance by emphasising innovation and quality, as well as reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global city for living and working by prioritising quality of life and community wellbeing.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praised the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose initiatives have always set new standards for government services. “Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, our government is not only meeting but exceeding the expectations of our citizens, anticipating their needs and ensuring their happiness. His Highness’s unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is an inspiration to us all.”

Sheikh Hamdan remarked: “The world is in a state of rapid change. Just recently, governments from across the globe convened in Dubai for the World Government Summit, where they discussed the future with all its opportunities and challenges. In Dubai, we are resolute in our determination to stay ahead of the curve, constantly striving to be the frontrunner in the race to the future. To this end, we have implemented an updated model of government excellence that seeks to enhance our work environment by introducing new evaluation methods and streamlining our service delivery through innovative mechanisms.”

He reaffirmed that the new model is the result of the team spirit demonstrated by various government departments in Dubai by collaborating to update performance indicators and establish new targets and standards.

Government Excellence Model.

The new government excellence model comprises three pillars. The first, The Vision, focuses on strengthening the leadership teams’ role in guiding the government entity towards achieving the best results through an institutional culture of development, innovation, and readiness for the future.

The second, Distinctive Value, centres on integrating all standards by which the government entity adds value to its customers and society. It includes a new criterion called “societal value” and the “partnership” criterion, which focuses on documenting the foundations of partnerships with the private sector.

The third pillar, Development Enablers, includes the innovation criterion to motivate government departments to innovate models, work mechanisms, and unprecedented services that achieve development and transformation, enhancing their positions in competitiveness and global leadership.

The central government entities, including the General Secretariat of The Executive Council, Financial Audit Authority, Department of Finance, Department of Legal Affairs, General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee, Dubai Digital Authority and the Dubai Government Human Resources Department will contribute to measuring the main indicators within the new government excellence system in Dubai.

They will define the requirements of the main criteria of the new model, and measure and provide the results of the central performance indicators of the government departments of the programme so that they are included in the evaluation of the results.

The updates include the criteria and mechanisms for evaluating the government excellence framework and the elite model in Dubai, the criteria for the Dubai Medals for Government Excellence and the variable categories, and the timings of the next evaluation cycle in 2024.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP), emphasised that the march of excellence in government performance in Dubai, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has achieved unprecedented success in the last 25 years.

He said: “The new government excellence model aligns with the recent developments in government work mechanisms, including the ‘Services 360’ policy and the Dubai Future Readiness Index. The newly adopted advanced performance monitoring indicators are integrated with the qualitative progress in service provision and delivery.”

Al Basti said that the updated government excellence model will play a fundamental role in reinforcing the concepts of institutional agility, effective public-private partnerships, and integrated proactive government services that rely on the latest digital technologies. The framework will also consider the excellence requirements for the post-pandemic phase and future readiness.

Dr. Hazza Al Nuaimi, Coordinator General of the DGEP, expressed that Dubai has set a global benchmark in government excellence and serves as a model for the world. He emphasized that the DGEP has been instrumental in achieving excellence and innovation in leadership for over a quarter of a century.

According to Al Nuaimi, the new model’s pillars and standards have been updated and reconfigured in alignment with the federal excellence system. The updates make it easier for government entities to prioritise the development of their business by applying the latest concepts of excellence and benchmarking against global best practices.

