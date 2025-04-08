Hamdan Bin Mohammed Arrives In New Delhi On Official Visit To India
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 12:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, arrived today morning in the Indian capital, New Delhi, leading a high-level delegation at the start of his first official visit to India.
Upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and the accompanying delegation were welcomed by Suresh Gopi, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Tourism.
An official reception ceremony was held in their honour.
During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan will meet with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold talks with senior officials to explore opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen partnerships across key strategic sectors.
The visit underscores the UAE leadership’s commitment to building strategic alliances with key international partners to foster growth, drive innovation, and promote collaboration across vital sectors.
