Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ conference

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) DUBAI, 16th July 2020 (WAM) - Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today attended the ‘Ai Everything’ conference held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised under the patronage of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the conference is Dubai’s first major live in-person business event following the resumption of economic activities.

The conference, which celebrated the UAE’s effective use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, also seeks to explore the future of the technology and how it can bring about qualitative shifts in various sectors. The event hosted top level executives and officials representing key sectors including government, healthcare, education and retail from the UAE and across the world.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasised that the UAE has created a successful model for designing the future and ensuring high levels of preparedness to deal with unforeseen challenges, thanks to the guidance of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"Dubai continues to implement the forward-thinking vision of the leadership which focuses on anticipating, preparing and planning for future challenges. It is vital to empower the UAE’s talent with technology, science and knowledge-based tools to enhance the country’s leading global position in various sectors," HH Sheikh Hamdan said. The UAE’s effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic is an inspiring success story that demonstrates the value of planning and empowering young talent, the Crown Prince added.

Sheikh Hamdan attended a special session, during which Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, announced a series of initiatives to support the AI sector and encourage young talent in the field.

The session was also attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Dubai World Trade Centre; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties; and Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

During his keynote address, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama announced the "Artificial Intelligence Lab", the first initiative of its kind in the UAE and the region that provides high-performance computing capabilities for innovators and researchers and supports them in developing AI technology using world-class lab infrastructure.

The AI Lab aims to support vital sectors by providing a platform for hosting a range of AI projects with the support of the UAE Government's Office of Artificial Intelligence, which oversees the implementation of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.

Al Olama also announced a project that will be undertaken in cooperation with the Artificial Intelligence Office and various government agencies, as well as scientific institutions and research centres in the field of self-driving vehicles. Under the project, the Artificial Intelligence Lab will explore new solutions that promote increased reliance on autonomous vehicles in the future.

Furthermore, Al Olama discussed an innovative project that uses Artificial Intelligence technology to protect wildlife in the UAE. The project, being developed in collaboration with Emirates Airline, uses the latest global innovations in image analysis, visual technologies and data collection.

Al Olama also announced the ‘AI code hub’ initiative to provide an open source project pool in the field of artificial intelligence featuring various developers, entrepreneurs, and research and academic entities in the UAE.

The platform, which is supervised by UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office, aims to encourage innovative ideas and support local and international talent in developing new technology-rich projects that can advance vital sectors. The initiative seeks to contribute to the goals of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and strengthen the UAE’s position as a leader in artificial intelligence adoption.

The ‘AI code hub’ platform currently includes several projects developed by the United Arab Emirates University, New York University - Abu Dhabi and other research and academic entities. Many upcoming programmes will be launched as part of this initiative with the aim of attracting AI experts and their projects from around the world.