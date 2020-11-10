UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Attends Camel Race

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 08:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends camel race

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended on Tuesday evening a challenge race for Sheikhs' camels at Al Marmoom Camel Race Track.

Related Topics

Dubai Rashid Race

Recent Stories

15 shops, two plazas sealed over violations of SOP ..

4 minutes ago

Wall Street pauses after vaccine euphoria, Dow up ..

5 minutes ago

EU states, MEPs agree bloc's long-term budget

5 minutes ago

Mauritania football chief announces bid for CAF pr ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to recover looted money, punish Model Town ki ..

5 minutes ago

Macron Vows to Reform Schengen Area to Ensure Secu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.