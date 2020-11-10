Hamdan Bin Mohammed Attends Camel Race
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 08:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended on Tuesday evening a challenge race for Sheikhs' camels at Al Marmoom Camel Race Track.
