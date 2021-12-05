UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Attends Ceremony To Honour 600 Volunteers In Dubai

Sun 05th December 2021

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ceremony to honour 600 volunteers in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, emphasised the importance of volunteering, which he said, brings the community together to lend a helping hand to people in need, and fosters the development of a stronger and more cohesive society.

The Crown Prince today attended a ceremony organised by Watani Al Emarat Foundation today at Expo 2020 Dubai to honour around 600 volunteers on the occasion of ‘International Volunteer Day’. The Crown Prince praised the efforts of volunteers and called on members of the Dubai community to contribute to initiatives that promote the greater good, wellbeing and development of society.

During the event, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed announced the launch of the ‘Day for Dubai Majlis’, an initiative aimed at supporting the ‘Day for Dubai’ initiative he launched in 2017 to promote social responsibility among Dubai’s citizens and strengthen the values and spirit of volunteerism. The initiative encourages every resident to share the gift of their time by dedicating at least a day of the year to use their talent and skillset in a voluntary capacity to help those in need, improve and maintain their city and community, and protect the environment.

The event was also attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and the Director General of Expo 2020, and Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Member of the Federal National Council and Director General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, along with members of organisations supporting the ‘Day for Dubai Majlis’ initiative.

Reem Al Hashimy said the ‘Day for Dubai Majlis’ initiative will contribute to deeply embedding a culture of volunteerism in the nation and its society. She praised the social role played by volunteers and highlighted the contributions of volunteers to the success of Expo 2020.

Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi also hailed the initiative which he said will have a positive impact on UAE society. He reiterated the support of the Federal National Council in line with the strategic vision of the country and its leaders.

The ‘Day for Dubai’ initiative was launched in 2017 with the aim of mobilising volunteers to support initiatives inspired by the ‘Year of Zayed’ and ‘Year of Giving’ and reinforce Dubai’s status as the most giving city in the world.

