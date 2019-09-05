Hamdan bin Mohammed attends closing ceremony of INTERPOL Young Police Leaders Programme

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, witnessed the end of the first edition of the "INTERPOL Young Police Leaders Programme," organised by the General Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Investigation, in cooperation with the Young Leaders Council of the Dubai Police and with the participation of police agencies from 27 countries.

The four-day programme, aimed at training young police leaders discussed a range of topics related to policing and international cooperation in countering transnational crime. It also involved several sessions and workshops that discussed current and future challenges facing international police cooperation, as well as effective and innovative solutions to these challenges.

The programme discussed transnational crime, relevant countries and ways of using modern technologies, most notably Artificial Intelligence, AI, in police work. It also included a training workshop on effective working methods in light of global variables and another on leadership and innovation.

The programme’s closing ceremony was attended by Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Dubai Executive Council, Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of the Dubai Police Criminal Investigation Department, and military leaders from participating countries, as well as several national police leaders.