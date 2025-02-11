Hamdan bin Mohammed attends first edition of Young Arab Leaders Forum ahead of WGS 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 10th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), attended the first edition of the Young Arab Leaders Forum, held as part of the pre-event activities for the World Governments Summit 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the pivotal role of Arab youth in shaping the region’s future, underscoring the importance of empowerment programmes, capacity-building, opportunities, and funding to unlock their full potential. He stressed that, with the right support, young Arab leaders can drive sustainable economic and social development across the region.

“Empowering youth is a top priority. The ‘Young Arab Leaders’ initiative, launched nearly two decades ago by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, aims to nurture a new generation of leaders equipped with the knowledge, skills, and experience needed to drive innovation and shape the future,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added: “Hosting the Young Arab Leaders Forum in Dubai ahead of the World Governments Summit 2025, with the participation of over 200 officials, experts, and emerging Arab leaders, reflects our confidence in the capabilities of youth. We believe in their potential to advance strategic visions, shape future policies, and contribute to a more stable and prosperous future for their communities, nations, and the world.”

The first edition of the event featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions on youth leadership, economic development, diplomacy, and innovation. Khalfan Belhoul, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ‘Young Arab Leaders’ initiative, delivered the opening speech, in which he highlighted Arab youth as the region’s greatest asset.

Belhoul identified five transformative sectors poised to shape the future for the next generation: artificial intelligence, the data economy, green technology, biotechnology and personalised medicine, and sustainable agriculture. These sectors hold the potential to reshape industries, address global challenges, and create new avenues for youth leadership and innovation, he added.

Marzouq Al-Ghanim, Former Speaker of the National Assembly of Kuwait, addressed the importance of preparing young leaders for modern challenges, stressing the need for resilience, adaptability, and critical thinking. He also discussed the role of media in youth empowerment, urging strategic engagement to amplify Arab voices on the global stage.

Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy, explored the role of governments in integrating youth into the economy, emphasising the need for strong infrastructure, digitisation, and hands-on experience.

He noted that today’s Arab youth are better positioned for success than previous generations, due to sustained investments in education and healthcare.

During a discussion on youth leadership and entrepreneurship, Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, highlighted the importance of early action, hard work, and lifelong learning, while calling on governments to accelerate AI adoption to enhance economic resilience. In a separate session, Mohamad Ballout, CEO and Co-founder of Kitopi; Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner of Shorooq Investments; and Hosam Arab, CEO and Co-founder of Tabby, emphasised the value of flexibility, perseverance, and access to venture capital as key drivers of success. They also stressed the importance of scalable business models and sustainable growth strategies for long-term impact.

Omar Ghobash, UAE Ambassador to the Holy See and Adviser to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the role of youth leadership in Arab diplomacy and their contribution to global engagement and strengthening Arab representation. He attributed the UAE’s diplomatic success to agility, resilience, and teamwork, emphasising the importance of efficient resource utilisation, strong government-society collaboration, and adaptability as key pillars of sustainable progress.

Looking beyond business and governance, the Young Arab Leaders Forum also explored youth leadership in sports, arts, and culture. A session on Arab sports leadership featured Saudi football legend Sami Al-Jaber, the UAE’s Ismail Matar, Iraq’s Nashat Akram, and Oman’s Ali Al-Habsi. The discussion highlighted the role of sports as a powerful platform for youth empowerment, leadership development, and regional collaboration, while also examining the economic and social impact of investing in young athletes.

Another session on Arab leadership in arts and culture brought together Tunisian artist eL Seed, Egyptian architect Shahira Fahmy, and Syrian celebrity chef Mohammad Orfali. The speakers explored the role of creative industries in fostering youth innovation, preserving Arab heritage, and positioning the region as a vibrant hub for cultural influence.

The event concluded with a keynote by Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, who reflected on the strategic role of youth in shaping the Arab world’s future.

