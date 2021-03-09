UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Attends Graduation Ceremony At Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, attended the graduation ceremony of the 21st batch of Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College in Al Taweelah, Abu Dhabi.

Lt.

General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and a number of senior military officers were also present during the ceremony.

Sheikh Hamdan also honoured the top 7 graduates, wishing them a successful and bright future. He also took a commemorative photo with the graduating officers.

Addressing the ceremony, Commander of the College Col. Saeed Salem AlKaidi thanked the leadership for the support they offer to the college and Sheikh Hamdan for attending the ceremony.

