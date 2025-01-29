Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, attended a graduation ceremony at the Dubai Police Academy held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The event witnessed the 32nd cohort of male cadets, comprising 62 students, and the 5th cohort of female cadets, consisting of 17 students, turning out in full regalia as they marked the official completion of their training programme at the academy's parade ground today.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Inc.; Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Lieutenant-General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; along with several ministers, heads of government entities, military and police leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, dignitaries, and families of the graduates.

Upon H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s arrival at the academy's grandstand, the national anthem was played, followed by an inspection of the graduating cadets. The ceremony officially began with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

With H.H. Sheikh Hamdan in the audience, the graduates came up with a scintillating display of their capabilities as they marched by in crisp formation. The parade featured a stirring routine with the cadets forming a likeness of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing their gratitude for his visionary leadership and relentless support for the nation's youth across all sectors.

The tribute coincided with the announcement of 2025 as the ‘Year of the Community’ under the theme ‘Hand in Hand,’ reinforcing the leadership's vision for a cohesive and prosperous society. The graduates' military skills, high levels of physical fitness, and unwavering discipline were all on display during the parade.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan, accompanied by Lieutenant-General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and Brigadier Dr. Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jamal, Director of Dubai Police Academy, honoured the top-performing graduates.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan awarded the outstanding cadets medals of excellence, congratulating them on their achievements, and wishing them all success in serving the nation and community with distinction.

The ceremonial handover of the academy flag followed, with the 32nd cohort passing it on to the 33rd cohort. The occasion was marked by a solemn collective oath to uphold the values and honour of Dubai Police.

Before the parade concluded, the graduates swore an oath of allegiance to the UAE and its President, pledging to uphold the constitution and laws of their homeland, and to safeguard its national security while remaining steadfast in their duty under all circumstances.

A commemorative photo session followed with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan interacting with the graduates and members of the second edition of the Police Innovation and Leadership Diploma (PIL), the region's first specialised security diploma.

The PIL programme aims to enhance the professional and practical capabilities of participants, updating their knowledge and skills in accordance with global security trends. The initiative reinforces the UAE's and Dubai's leadership’s accent on providing security education and training of the highest international standards.

Brigadier Dr. Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jamal, Director of Dubai Police Academy, delivered a speech highlighting the academy's continuous efforts, under the direct supervision of Lieutenant-General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, to prepare a distinguished cadre of officers capable of addressing security challenges and safeguarding the UAE and allied nations.

“Today's graduates contribute to the UAE's remarkable journey of success, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, whose visionary leadership empowers Emiratis, recognising that the youth are the nation's true wealth,” he said.

Brigadier Al Jamal added, “At Dubai Police, we draw inspiration from the words of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who described His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as ‘the brother and leader who has inspired generations and established an exceptional leadership model rooted in wisdom and dedication.’ This year's ceremony sought to highlight this theme, harmoniously blending artistic expression with deep respect for our extraordinary leadership.”

Lieutenant-General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Chairman of the Academy's board of Directors, extended his congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri also congratulated the graduates and their families, commending their impressive graduation parade and their tribute to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “The announcement of 2025 as the ‘Year of the Community’ reaffirms the leadership's commitment to social cohesion, preserving Emirati culture, and fostering unity – an essential foundation for a strong and resilient nation capable of overcoming challenges and achieving aspirations,” he said.

Emphasising that the graduation event marks a significant milestone in the academy's history, he said that it helps solidifies its reputation as a leading institution in police and security training. “This new cohort of graduates represents a valuable addition to Dubai Police and will play a crucial role in strengthening national security efforts. Their responsibility is greater than ever before, as they are entrusted with safeguarding the nation's stability and prosperity,” he added.

Al Marri also expressed his gratitude to the academy's faculty members for their unwavering dedication to providing a world-class educational and training environment, and to the graduates' families for their continuous support throughout their educational journey.

In another notable achievement reflecting its commitment to academic excellence, the Dubai Police Academy has received accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation for three Bachelors programmes, reaffirming the academy’s exceptional standards of education.

Brigadier Abdulaziz Mohammed Amin, Director of Cadet Affairs, emphasised the importance of field training in preparing cadets to use their expertise in real-life security scenarios.

“Practical training enhances a graduate's ability to handle real-world situations, operate firearms effectively, and adapt to challenging environments while maintaining peak physical fitness. This year, we introduced an award for the top graduate in physical training to motivate cadets and emphasise the importance of fitness in policing. Field training is a fundamental requirement for graduation, as it reflects a cadet's skill level and competence in meeting Dubai Police's operational needs,” he said.

Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academics and Training, congratulated the graduates, noting that their achievement resulted from the combined and sustained efforts of all stakeholders.

“Dubai Police Academy celebrates the graduation of outstanding cadets every year, providing the local and Arab communities with highly skilled officers who possess exceptional knowledge, discipline, and tactical expertise to serve their nations professionally and efficiently,” he said.

Brig. Al Shamsi highlighted the academy's achievements, particularly the Police Innovation and Leadership Diploma (PIL), which has trained security specialists and officers from across the world.

“This year's PIL programme includes 54 participants from 39 countries, delivered in collaboration with the Rochester Institute of Technology. The programme develops strategic leadership skills, promotes security innovation, and prepares officers to tackle modern security challenges while reinforcing Dubai Police's global leadership in law enforcement training,” he said.