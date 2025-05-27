Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Military College in Al Ain

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today attended the graduation ceremony of the 43rd cohort of cadet officers of the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain.

The graduation ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

Staff Brigadier Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri, Commander of Zayed II Military College, delivered the keynote address, expressing the college’s pride in the graduates, an elite group of officers equipped with knowledge, courage, honour, and loyalty.

He voiced confidence in their ability to support the UAE Armed Forces’ mission, lead with skill, and meet future challenges with sound judgment and strategic planning.

The Commander of the Zayed II Military College underscored the leadership’s commitment to developing national cadres to protect the nation’s achievements and ensure future security.

He praised the cadets for their dedication during both academic and military training.

The graduation ceremony was also attended by Staff Lieutenant General Issa bin Ablan Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; along with senior officials of the Armed Forces and the graduates’ families.

The ceremony concluded with the honouring of top-ranking cadets and the presentation of certificates to all graduates, who pledged to carry forward their commitment to loyalty, dedication, and faithful service to the nation.