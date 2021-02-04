Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first batch of Dubai Future Experts Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) Dubai Crown Prince, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said enabling local talent and equipping them with the skills to envision and design the future is key to achieving Dubai’s vision. Dubai continues to create new global success stories thanks to the commitment of its citizens who are determined to play a role in shaping the future.

His Highness said the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has inspired exceptional efforts from various stakeholders and talented individuals to create a bright future. "We have learned from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid that by diligently applying our talent, we can make the impossible possible. Our objective is to ensure that all government entities are able to prepare their teams in dealing with future challenges by equipping them with tools and skills for strategic planning and designing the future so that they can support Dubai and the nation in their innovation journeys and enhance preparedness for the future," His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan’s comments came as he attended the graduation ceremony of the first batch of the Dubai Future Experts Program, which was jointly launched by the Dubai Future Foundation and The Executive Council and managed by the Dubai Future academy. The Program seeks to train local talent and equip them with the skills and expertise to design future-related initiatives in Dubai Government entities.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; HE Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Saeed Al Attar, Head of the UAE’s Government Media Office; and Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the projects developed by participants in the Program, which seek to envision future trends in key sectors, and the global challenge launched by the Program to research the impact of international developments on local sectors. The research exercise, which addressed 13 key issues attracted 3,000 participants from 25 countries.

His Highness was also briefed about a number of projects prepared by the participants on current and future trends in the healthcare and industrial sectors and the projected psychological and economic impact of COVID-19. His Highness also reviewed an interactive map that highlights key aspects of designing Dubai’s future and achieving its vision.

The first batch of the Dubai Future Experts Programme included 18 employees from 13 government entities, who were selected from hundreds of applicants representing 80 government entities.

Participants in the Program prepared 15 case studies analysing future global trends in various sectors covering the social, technological, economic and environmental domains. They also developed 34 scenarios that envision the future in six sectors including the economy, food security, future cities, healthcare and wellbeing, human resources and transportation.

Participants also had the opportunity to collaborate with the American Red Cross to conduct research on key medical, healthcare, social and economic developments and their impact on the future global course of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next 18 months.

The Dubai Future Experts Program, which runs for a year-and-a-half features three stages spread across six-months. Over the course of the Program, successful participants progressively receive degrees titled ‘Future Analyst’, followed by ‘Future Executive’ and finally ‘Future Strategist’. A unique methodology is used to involve participants in the development and implementation of the Program as they move from the first to the final third stage.

A distinguished group of experts, scientists, entrepreneurs and CEOs from all over the world are involved in developing and delivering the Program, which covers future scenario planning and projections, future foresight methodologies and narratives on the future.

The Dubai Future Experts Program also announced it has commenced registration for the second edition of the Program and invited mid-level and senior management employees in Dubai Government with previous experience in designing and envisioning the future in various sectors including healthcare, cities, transportation, education, talent, security, energy, culture, society, technology, media and communications, or any other strategic sector, to apply for the Program on: http://www.dubaifuture.ae/ar/experts-program/