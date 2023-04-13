Close
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Attends Iftar Banquet With Autistic Children

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 02:15 AM

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Iftar banquet with autistic children

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 12th April 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended an Iftar banquet with autistic children and their families at the Emirates Towers hotel.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s participation in the banquet reflects his commitment to the wellbeing of people of determination and his keenness to support them. The banquet was attended by Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of State and Director General of the Community Development Authority, a number of senior officials, the families of autistic children and directors of centres for people of determination.

Sheikh Hamdan said the high standards of care and services provided to people of determination in the emirate reflects the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to integrate them into society.

“As part of ensuring the happiness of the community, Dubai’s leadership places high priority on ensuring the welfare of people of determination. All people of determination deserve to receive the highest quality of services. I was delighted to participate in the Iftar banquet and interact with the children and their families,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

In his discussions with the autistic children and their families, His Highness highlighted Dubai’s keenness to empower people of determination and accelerate their integration as productive members of society. His Highness was also briefed by the heads of centres for people of determination about services provided to children with autism.

Hessa Buhumaid thanked His Highness for his gesture saying that the leadership’s focus on raising the wellbeing of people of determination reflects their commitment to ensuring the happiness of all sections of society.

