Hamdan Bin Mohammed Attends Launch Of Gov Games 2023 At Dubai Design District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 11:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) The fourth edition of Gov Games commenced today at the Dubai Design District (D3) in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

Organised in partnership with DP World and in cooperation with the Dubai sports Council, the first day of the event witnessed a highly competitive contest between 27 teams participating in the Battle of the Cities.

A total of 28 men’s teams took part in the Battle of the Governments category.

The Gov Games features high-energy contests that include physical and mental challenges designed to reinforce team spirit and collaboration.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “The Gov Games supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the world’s leading sporting destination.”

He welcomed guests from around the world participating in the fourth edition of the Gov Games.

He commended the exceptional competitiveness and high performance displayed in the newly created Battle of Cities category.

He also applauded the teams’ competitive spirit, strong determination, and commitment to excellence.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed noted that the tournament has grown steadily in terms of the quality of competition since its inception, cementing the event as a prominent fixture on the global sporting events Calendar.

The fourth edition of Gov Games is supported by multiple partners including Golden Sponsor, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) and Silver sponsor Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, which is supporting the event for the fourth time.

Other partners include First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Emirates Telecommunications Company Integrated (du), Lululemon, Dubai Media Incorporated, and the Arab Radio Network (ARN).

