Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Indian Prime Minister in his honour

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, attended a luncheon hosted by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in honour of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and his accompanying delegation.

The luncheon highlighted the friendly relations between India and the UAE and the mutual respect shared by both countries. It also reflected the longstanding ties between the two nations and their commitment to strengthening cooperation across various fields.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed expressed his appreciation to the Indian leadership for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during his first official visit to India.

The luncheon was attended by members of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s accompanying delegation, including H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr.

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

Also in attendance were Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC); Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Dr. Abdulnasser Jamal Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India; and a number of senior officials from both sides.