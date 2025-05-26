Hamdan Bin Mohammed Attends Luncheon Hosted By Theyazin Bin Haitham
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 08:03 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) MUSCAT, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today attended a luncheon hosted by His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Oman’s Minister of Culture, sports, and Youth, in honour of H.H. and the accompanying UAE delegation.
The luncheon, held at Al Bustan Palace in the Omani capital, Muscat, marked the conclusion of Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to Oman.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded to the UAE delegation, highlighting the longstanding fraternal ties between the UAE and Oman.
He also reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring new opportunities to advance their strategic partnership.
The luncheon was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, along with several ministers and senior officials from the accompanying delegation.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Government Communication Award motivates creatives
Cultural Foundation presents Emirati Artist Maitha Abdalla in solo exhibition
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana with Aster Guardians ..
Eighth EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Fi ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Paraguay at Wahat Al Karama
Al Ain Club lands Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi on five-year contract
UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-President of Wallonia to discuss s ..
Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival continues its activities
SAF announces 3 open calls in publishing, cinema, comics
Zayed Housing Programme approves 14,000 housing decisions over three years, cons ..
Forbes Middle East launches Building the Future Summit
Ministry of Finance receives Sharjah Public Finance Award for Excellence in Cash ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Government Communication Award motivates creatives1 minute ago
-
Cultural Foundation presents Emirati Artist Maitha Abdalla in solo exhibition1 minute ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana with Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award ..1 minute ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Theyazin bin Haitham2 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of agreement to develop, operate Phase One of Al Rawdah Specia ..2 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs2 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs2 minutes ago
-
Eighth EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism ..2 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Paraguay at Wahat Al Karama2 minutes ago
-
Al Ain Club lands Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi on five-year contract3 minutes ago
-
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq receives Hamdan bin Mohammed in Muscat3 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-President of Wallonia to discuss strengthening bilater ..3 minutes ago