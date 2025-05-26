Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Attends Luncheon Hosted By Theyazin Bin Haitham

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 08:03 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Theyazin bin Haitham

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) MUSCAT, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today attended a luncheon hosted by His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Oman’s Minister of Culture, sports, and Youth, in honour of H.H. and the accompanying UAE delegation.

The luncheon, held at Al Bustan Palace in the Omani capital, Muscat, marked the conclusion of Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to Oman.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded to the UAE delegation, highlighting the longstanding fraternal ties between the UAE and Oman.

He also reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring new opportunities to advance their strategic partnership.

The luncheon was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, along with several ministers and senior officials from the accompanying delegation.

