Hamdan Bin Mohammed Attends MoU Signing Between RTA, Boring Company For ‘Dubai Loop’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 13th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and US-based firm The Boring Company to study the implementation of the ‘Dubai Loop’ tunnel project.
The proposed 17-kilometre tunnel, featuring 11 stations, is designed to transport over 20,000 passengers per hour. It is part of a long-term plan to construct a citywide loop transportation network.
Signed during the 2025 World Governments Summit (WGS), the MoU aims to strengthen the partnership between both parties in tunnel excavation and construction.
The MoU was signed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA; and John Hering, Lead Investor and Senior Advisor to The Boring Company, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.
Al Tayer said: “The MoU aligns with the directives of the leadership to forge partnerships with leading global companies, reinforcing Dubai’s position at the forefront of advanced and sustainable mobility solutions. It aims to implement cutting-edge technologies, foster innovative transport solutions, and create a dynamic ecosystem for the advancement of transportation technologies. Additionally, the agreement facilitates knowledge and expertise exchange to develop transportation systems tailored to the city’s evolving needs.
”
He added that the technology used in the system offers rapid execution, lower costs than conventional tunnelling methods, and minimal impact on existing infrastructure and road networks.
The MoU, HE Al Tayer noted, involves conducting studies and exchanging information on the specifications and standards required by the RTA for innovative transport systems, as well as insights into current and future trends in the mobility market. It also focuses on gathering data on system developments, pilot routes, and applied safety standards.
Hering highlighted the advantages of the loop system. “The Boring Company aims to transform the transportation sector by constructing safe, fast, and cost-efficient tunnels for passenger transit, utilities, and freight.”
He noted that the loop system incorporates innovative and sustainable technologies. “The loop system offers rapid connectivity solutions, enhancing passenger mobility and reducing travel time thanks to the speed and seamless flow of tunnel transportation.”
Hering added: “The company adopts a fully integrated vertical approach to streamline operations and reduce costs. It designs and manufactures its own Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), engineers tunnel structures and stations, operates tunnel excavation machinery, and manages the underground loop transportation system.”
