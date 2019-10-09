UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Attends Wedding Reception

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:15 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends wedding reception

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, attended on Wednesday a wedding reception organised by Saeed Hilal bin Taraf Al Mansouri to celebrate the wedding of his son Hilal to the daughter of Rashid Mohammed bin Salmin Al Mansouri.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, also attended the ceremony held at the Al Ain Convention Centre.

