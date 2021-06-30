Hamdan bin Mohammed attends workshop to set priorities for Dubai Strategic Plan 2030

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has inspired several proactive initiatives to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness.

The Crown Prince said the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed provide a clear set of guidelines for charting Dubai’s future path.

Dubai’s determination to shape a bright future has driven relentless efforts to pursue the highest excellence in every sphere and sector, Sheikh Hamdan said. Proactive strategies are required to anticipate future requirements, unlock new opportunities and raise preparedness for unforeseen challenges so that Dubai can consolidate its achievements and build on the expertise it has gained in its development journey. Meticulous strategic planning is also required to keep pace with the constantly changing needs of society and transform Dubai into the world’s best city to live and work in, he said.

His Highness’s remarks came at an extensive workshop held to develop Dubai’s strategy for the next 10 years. The workshop was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Second Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; H.H, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

The workshop, which was attended by several senior Dubai Government officials, discussed the priorities outlined by the taskforce entrusted with the development of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030. The taskforce held several meetings and workshops to set priorities based on the outcomes of the previous plan (Dubai Plan 2021), and against the backdrop of the rapidly evolving global environment.

"Dubai Government works relentlessly to build a glorious future for upcoming generations. Our ambitions are limitless and focus on human wellbeing and the goal of raising Dubai’s productivity and competitiveness across sectors," Sheikh Hamdan said. "Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai has achieved many transformations that have raised its global status. The exceptional efforts of both government and private sector players have contributed immensely to these successes. I have directed my team to set strategic objectives that will help reinforce Dubai’s global status and ensure the participation of all stakeholders in society so that we can reflect their ambitions and aspirations," His Highness said.

The workshop started with a presentation by the General Secretariat of The Executive Council highlighting Dubai’s global ranking in various global indices, the performance of strategic sectors, and new opportunities emerging from the changed global environment. The workshop also discussed the recommendations of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030 taskforce which includes representatives from 47 government entities.

The development of the new Plan will integrate the inputs of various sectors and stakeholders. The taskforce in charge of developing the Plan will be supported by subcommittees featuring representatives of public and private entities and the non-profit sector, local and international experts, academia, students, and members of the public.

