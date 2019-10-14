Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on city to be ‘In It Together’ for 2019 Dubai Fitness Challenge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, urged all Dubai nationals, residents, visitors, government entities, businesses and schools to be "in it together" with him and take on the 2019 Dubai Fitness Challenge, DFC, the world’s first and only citywide fitness movement, which he launched in 2017.

The 30-day challenge, to be held from 18th October to 16th November, 2019, will offer an exciting month-long Calendar of diverse and "on-trend" fitness and wellness events, classes and programmes accessible across Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "The DFC is our mission to unify the city in one truly inclusive fitness movement, with a common goal of achieving and maintaining active lifestyles. As we enter the third year of the DFC, we recognise why this journey must start with every one of us if we are to truly have a positive influence on the health and wellbeing of our families and the future generation. In each of the DFC’s previous editions since its launch, I have been overwhelmed by the incredible participation and enthusiasm of all my fellow residents and I count on all of you, even more, this year to help us achieve our goal of becoming 'the most active city' in the world.

"

He added, "DFC 2019 promises to be more diverse, entertaining and action-packed than ever before, and is bringing fitness to every doorstep with its brand new 'City is a Gym' activation across the communities of Dubai."

"City is a Gym" has been designed to empower everyone to achieve 30 minutes of activity daily during the DFC by making fitness an accessible and convenient aspect of everyday life.

This adds to the DFC’s bustling roster of events, which includes two exciting Fitness Villages at Dubai Festival City Mall and Kite Beach, 10 community-based Fitness Hubs, over 40 different events including a world record-breaking HIIT class with Joe Wicks, and more than 5,000 classes and activities across the city.

All residents and visitors can pledge to join the challenge by registering on the Dubai Fitness app or the DFC website. For more details about the challenge and its events, and registration, please visit the official DFC website, www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.