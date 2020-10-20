Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on the city to embrace a holistic and active lifestyle with the return of Dubai Fitness Challenge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The Dubai Fitness Challenge, DFC, is all set to return to the city from 30th October to 28th November 2020 to strengthen its spirit of community and inspire residents and visitors to pursue an active lifestyle. Launched in 2017 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the fourth edition of the Challenge will feature an action-packed Calendar of virtual and physical events including sports, health and wellness activities.

DFC 2020 seeks to motivate members of the Dubai community to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days.

Dubai Fitness Challenge has been designed to help people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels improve their health and social well-being and experience a diverse range of physical and virtual fitness, sports and exercise programmes. Public health and safety will remain paramount throughout DFC, with all physical events strictly following preventive regulations outlined by the Dubai government, including social distancing, safety precautions and hygiene and sanitisation guidelines.

Inviting members of the Dubai community as well as government entities, businesses and schools to take on the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said, "The return of Dubai Fitness Challenge is a testament to the emirate’s resilience and its commitment to rebuild a stronger and happier society by embracing the benefits of fitness and wellness habits. When we create the right habits and make them a part of our lives, we have the opportunity to truly transform ourselves.

"Dubai is a city that recognises the importance of physical, mental and social well-being, and constantly strives to provide everyone opportunities for an active lifestyle. All it takes for you to succeed is an unyielding pledge to enjoy 30 minutes of activity for 30 days. I challenge each and every one of you to embrace your fitness journey and make a difference in your life. Together, let’s make the UAE the most active country in the world."

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is committed to creating a safe environment for everyone to be physically active. DFC’s programme of events and activities ensures Dubai’s residents and visitors can stay committed to their health and wellness in both safe, socially distanced settings and from the comfort of their homes. Encompassing all preferences, this year’s programme of events and activities expands its focus from a purely physical approach to a holistic perspective to empower everyone to embark on their own unique fitness journey.

Recognising the importance of fostering a virtual support network to encourage the whole city to keep moving wherever they are, whenever they can, DFC 2020 will have a special focus on at-home sessions with the return of its "Find Your 30" virtual content hub on www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com. The free-to-access, one-stop destination will host a wide range of fitness content for all ages and abilities, while providing inspiration and trusted information for users to craft their individualised fitness programmes.

Participants can explore workout videos, 30-day exercise programmes, discipline challenges, healthy recipes, health and wellness articles, vlogs, educational videos for children, and much more from leading experts in the fitness and health industry. The hub will also provide easy access to DFC’s events and sessions, ensuring participants can navigate their personal fitness journeys both during the Challenge and beyond.

Delivering on its promise to make fitness readily available and accessible to all, the hub will also feature "City is a Gym", a virtual map spanning 30 locations across the city where individuals can exercise for free without any equipment. Upon arrival at each location, participants will be able to scan a QR code with their mobile device to access an easy-to-follow workout that will be unique to that place.

The physical programme will feature three dedicated Fitness Villages, eight Fitness Hubs and more than 2,000 free fitness classes and sessions taking place throughout the month. New in 2020 will be a programme of guided Running Tours providing participants with a unique, on-foot perspective of iconic sights across the city. As part of Dubai’s goal to become one of the most active cities in the world, DFC 2020 will feature collaborations with more than ten global brands aimed at highlighting the importance of fitness.

Registration for the 2020 Challenge is now open on the official DFC website. By registering, participants can unlock free 30-day programmes from DFC partner apps – Fitbit Premium, NEOU, Sweat, Daily Burn, Les Mills on Demand and FIIT; deals and offers on fitness and wellness merchandise; as well as exclusive workouts and wellness videos from some of the world’s best instructors.