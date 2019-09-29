Hamdan bin Mohammed, Chairman of Etihad Rail discuss progress, impact of federal railway network

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) Dubai Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met today with H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Directors of Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE railway network, at Emirates Towers in Dubai.

During the meeting, they discussed the progress of the railway network, which is set to connect the seven emirates of the UAE and enhance connectivity with the GCC road network, expanding the infrastructure necessary for furthering economic development both locally and regionally. They also discussed the positive impact of the rail network, which is considered one of the main development projects being implemented currently in the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan commended Etihad Rail’s efforts to implement the UAE‘s vision for the transportation and logistics sector by using best in class technologies.

Sheikh Theyab said that the objective of the project is to enhance economic growth by connecting key centres of industry and transport with urban, suburban and remote communities.

The project will support trade growth, boost industrial development and enhance the long-term growth of the national economy. He also said that railways projects have always been historically important due to the huge contributions they have made to development.

The meeting also discussed the second phase of the project, which will connect Abu Dhabi with Dubai at a total investment of AED 4.4 billion. The 1,200km railway network will be built in stages.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai; Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Etihad Rail; and Shadi Malak, Etihad Rail Chief Executive Officer.