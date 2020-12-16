Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council meeting, approves 2021 agenda

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 16th December 2020 (WAM) - Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chaired a meeting of The Executive Council held at His Highness’s Majlis in Nad Al Sheba.

Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan commended the efforts of Dubai Government authorities in achieving the objectives of the Council’s 2020 Agenda and their contributions to realising the future vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said: "I am proud of the exceptional efforts of government and private sector entities in 2020, and we expect more from them in the coming years. We will provide all the resources and support necessary for them to achieve the objectives of the Council’s 2021 Agenda, and I will personally follow up on their implementation. We have ambitious goals, which require diligence and dedication to achieve."

The Chairman of The Executive Council said that in 2020, Dubai demonstrated its resilience and proved its ability to weather crises and overcome challenges, supported by its flexible polices and future-oriented strategies.

The Crown Prince said: "We have learned from Mohammed bin Rashid that we should shape our own future. The next phase is very important for our development and we are preparing for it with new strategic projects that reflect our lofty aspirations for the future. I am confident in the ability of the various teams in Dubai Government to transform this vision into reality."

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan approved the 2021 agenda of The Executive Council of Dubai and the Strategic Affairs Council.

The agenda contributes to realising the leadership’s vision by promoting excellence in all sectors and introducing innovative initiatives to enhance government services and further raise Dubai’s competitiveness.

The Council’s agenda covers various key drivers of growth including government services, the digital economy, investments, SMEs, public-private partnerships, facilitating cost-efficiencies for businesses and residents, and enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness and sustainability.

The meeting also reviewed the outcomes of the 2020 agenda of The Executive Council and the Strategic Affairs Council as well as the government’s key strategic objectives in the areas of social services, the economy and environmental sustainability.

The Council also approved an organ transplant programme to consolidate Dubai’s leadership in this field. The new programme will contribute to the efforts to transform Dubai into a global healthcare tourism destination and a centre for medical research. The Dubai Health Authority explained that the comprehensive programme will bring relief to patients and reduce the burden on the health sector.

The Dubai Department of Economic Development noted during the meeting that the various economic stimulus packages introduced by the Dubai Government in 2020 supported the revival of various sectors and accelerated the emirate’s economic recovery.

The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) presented the results of the Dubai Cyber Index, an initiative aimed at helping Dubai government entities ensure the highest standards of cyber security.

The Index is aligned with the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy’s goal of protecting the emirate from a range of cybersecurity risks and accelerating economic growth. It is also part of the city’s efforts to drive rapid technological progress and digital transformation.