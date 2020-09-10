UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Chairs Executive Council Meeting At Expo Metro Station

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeting at Expo Metro Station

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, chaired today a meeting of the Executive Council at The Expo Metro Station, to celebrate the 11th anniversary of Dubai Metro, and the launch of Dubai Metro Route 2020.

During the meeting, His Highness said that Dubai Metro is a quality addition to Dubai’s infrastructure, and promotes its urban aspect and presents a model of meeting requirements of urban growth of the city. Sheikh Hamdan also said the metro project translates the vision of Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to cement Dubai as an international city and a hub for modern life style. Sheikh Hamdan also said that the metro is an artery for development, and highlights the quality of life in cities.

"Eleven years ago, we launched Dubai Metro, which has been a witness on the distinctive development journey of the city, where the metro was a central piece of Dubai urban boom, that made Dubai a city on the move. Dubai Metro also highlights Dubai’s strategy in facing challenges through proactive practical solutions," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"The inauguration of Route 2020 will lead Dubai towards a new phase of its journey, and reflects the leap it made in the transportation sector to keep pace with its future aspirations, as it is a model of sustainability and innovation for current and future generations. Our vision is clear and challenges won’t stop us from reaching our objectives," His Highness added.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about a number of projects and programs, including the joint project between Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land, that seeks to collect data about all land plots around the city, and unify channels that serves customers, to better serve customers.

The meeting also discussed the new academic year and the school reopening plan amid the pandemic, and the protocols in place to ensure safety and well-being of students and schools staff. The COVID-19 Command and Control Center updated the meeting about the progress made in the fight against COVID-19, and public compliance with safety protocols.

