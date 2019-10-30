UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Chairs Executive Council Meeting, Approves Plans And Policies

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, chaired today a meeting of the Executive Council at Emirates Towers, Dubai, in presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During the meeting, the Council approved a number of policies including a policy presented by Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation about investment endowments and money of minors orphans, with the aim of managing the AED2.

8 billion worth of endowment efficiently, as part of the Foundation objective to implement the best practices in the domain.

The Executive Council also approved Dubai Municipality’s plan to reduce waste production in Dubai, through a series of programmes and initiatives to achieve the objectives of the National Agenda 2021 to convert 75 percent of the solid waste produced in Dubai to promote sustainability in the city.

