Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Council, approves Dubai Building Code

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said easing the challenges faced by UAE citizens, residents and investors is one of the Dubai Government’s highest priorities.

This goal supports the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to ensure Dubai’s citizens and residents enjoy the highest levels of prosperity and welfare, and raise Dubai’s status as a global investment hub.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the Dubai Government’s commitment to continue developing its services to meet the needs and aspirations of society. This will help accelerate the emirate’s development journey and promote Dubai’s government system as a model for the world, he said.

His Highness’s remarks came as he chaired a meeting of The Executive Council of Dubai held at the ‘AlKhawaneej Majlis’ Building in the presence of Dubai Deputy Ruler and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The meeting approved a number of decisions and government policies.

"Under the leadership of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, we constantly strive to ensure the happiness of the people. Ensuring the wellbeing of the public is one of the Primary objectives of Dubai’s development strategy. By maintaining high levels of service efficiency and excellence, we seek to raise the welfare of Dubai’s citizens and residents, who are partners in the emirate’s development journey. Having this goal inspires us to be innovative and creative in developing services and initiatives that can create a better future," His Highness said.

His Highness directed government entities to constantly assess the needs of the public. Improving their quality of life is one of the prime objectives of the government, he stressed.

Sheikh Hamdan further said officials should interact with people through field visits.

Traditional neighbourhood Majlises play an important role in promoting engagement, discussing various issues and generating new ideas and initiatives that can help raise the happiness and well-being of the community.

During the meeting, The Executive Council approved the ‘Dubai Building Code’ that outlines a revised set of construction rules and standards in Dubai. The new Code creates a unified set of standards for construction that promotes sustainable development and innovation in building design. The Dubai Building Code will enhance Dubai’s international investment attractiveness and promote diversification of projects in the emirate’s construction sector.

The new Code, which seeks to reduce construction costs by streamlining building rules, was developed according to the highest international standards. By creating a one-stop-shop for obtaining approval from Dubai’s licensing agencies and departments, the Code will ease procedures for consultants, contractors, developers, investors and owners.

By standardising building requirements, the Code will also speed up the completion of the design phase of construction projects. Investors can ensure compliance with all design requirements without checking with various departments individually.

The meeting also reviewed the results of the Sixth Social Survey conducted by Dubai’s Community Development Authority in collaboration with the Dubai Statistics Center. Conducted biannually, the Survey measures the performance of the social development sector in Dubai by assessing demographic, social and economic indicators. The survey results help evaluate the effectiveness of policies and programmes, provide key inputs to the development of strategies and polices and better understand the requirements, needs, and opinions of the community.

The main recommendations of the survey included developing initiatives to encourage Emiratis to get married and start families, devising housing solutions for young people that help them avoid mortgages and providing cost-effective educational offerings.