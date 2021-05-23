UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Chairs Meeting Of Executive Council, Approves Specialised 3D Printing Zone At Dubai Expo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Council, approves specialised 3D printing zone at Dubai Expo

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today chaired a meeting of the Executive Council during which he approved the establishment of a specialised, integrated 3D printing zone at the Dubai Expo venue.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai also attended the meeting.

The 3D printing zone aims to attract entrepreneurs and investors to Dubai and provide opportunities for researchers to develop innovations using this technology.

The creation of this specialised zone reflects the objectives of Dubai’s 3D printing strategy that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which seeks to enhance Dubai’s position as global hub for 3D printing in collaboration with the private sector and raise its role as a key global player in shaping the future.

The Crown Prince said: "By launching such initiatives we aim to achieve a quantum leap in the development of future-oriented industries that can have a significant positive impact on sustainable development.

This initiative is also part of our efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as global hub for future technologies and R&D."

"Today, we are launching the first specialised 3D printing zone to further support the implementation of Dubai’s 3D printing strategy and develop this technology in the local market."

The Council also approved DHA’s physiotherapy and rehabilitation strategy based on international best practices. The strategy aims to develop physiotherapy and rehabilitation services in Dubai in collaboration with the private sector.

The Council also approved a new higher education regulatory policy focused on attracting branches of international universities to Dubai. The policy presented by KHDA aims to further boost Dubai’s rising profile as global higher education hub by offering new education opportunities through international universities established in Dubai.

Dubai has emerged as a preferred destination for higher education institutes and students by virtue of its strong educational infrastructure and favourable policies launched by the government to support the sector.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Education Dubai Rashid Hub Market Government Best

Recent Stories

16 minutes ago

Hope Probe set to commence two-year science missio ..

31 minutes ago

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

2 hours ago

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

3 hours ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

3 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.