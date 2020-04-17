Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today chaired a remote meeting of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. The remote meeting was also attended by Deputy Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. During the meeting, he was briefed about the Committee’s efforts in collaboration with various entities to ensure the success of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Chairman of the Committee His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by the COVID-19 Command and Control Center on the latest developments related to the comprehensive sterilisation programme and preventive measures being carried out across Dubai. His Highness was also updated on the progress of steps being taken to ensure the safety of all members of society, especially the extension of the round-the-clock sterilisation programme. Furthermore, the Dubai Crown Prince was informed of the Committee’s efforts, in collaboration with relevant authorities, to ensure smooth daily life while also ensuring a stringent implementation of precautionary measures.

Sheikh Hamdan thanked all members of society for their strong compliance with precautionary measures undertaken over the last few weeks. He said Dubai’s efforts reflect Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s remark: "Impossible not in UAE’s dictionary."

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of the National Emergency and Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and its key role in liaising between leading authorities in the UAE to ensure the success of COVID-19 containment efforts across the country.

"The UAE’s dictionary doesn’t contain challenges and obstacles. We always emphasise on optimism and opportunities. We have complete confidence in our ability to overcome the current situation. We will renew our journey to accomplish our aspirations and ambitions for a better future for our nation," Sheikh Hamdan said.

His Highness further remarked: "We have complete confidence in the community’s ability to support our efforts. Its cooperation is critical to consolidating efforts to ensure everyone’s safety and wellbeing. This remains one of our highest priorities."

Sheikh Hamdan also said he is proud to see the diligence and commitment of teams from various authorities on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19. He wished them the best in their mission.

By successfully handling the crisis, the UAE has set an example for the world, the Dubai Crown Prince said. This has been made possible due to its scientific approach, its constant efforts to monitor and assess the situation in accordance with the highest international standards and its skilled personnel.

The remote meeting was attended by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi; Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority; Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; and Dr. Amer Al Sharif, Vice Chancellor of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Center.