Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management today held a remote meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to review the latest outcomes and progress of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the emirate.

At the outset, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the promising new experimental treatment developed by the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center for COVID-19 patients, which is undergoing clinical trials.

The remote meeting of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Committee.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of researchers who developed the genome sequencing of the COVID-19 virus at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU). He commended the growing research efforts in the UAE to address critical health and medical issues affecting the world.

The Crown Prince also expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) for their role in coordinating the comprehensive measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic based on the directives of the leadership and the recommendations of global bodies.

He noted that despite the challenges faced by them, the entire community in the UAE including citizens and residents have risen to occasion and fulfilled their responsibilities in supporting preventive measures. He had high words of praise for the extraordinary role played by frontline workers, including doctors and medical workers. He expressed his deep gratitude for the sacrifices they have made in ensuring high standards of care and treatment for those afflicted by the virus and their efforts to safeguard the health and safety of the community.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the progress achieved in combating the virus and the latest outcomes of comprehensive measures undertaken to counter the spread of the pandemic by different entities including the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority and Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

The Crown Prince commended frontline teams for the positive results achieved as a result of executing a well-planned mitigation strategy and robust preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus under the supervision of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. He particularly noted the role played by organisations at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 in the reduction of positive cases to zero in the areas of Naif and Al Ras. He said all stakeholders have played a creditable job in achieving this result.

His Highness reviewed the outcomes of the easing of restrictions on public movement and the partial reopening of business activity over the past week. He also assessed the continued efforts being made to ensure the highest levels of protection and safety amidst the gradual restoration of normalcy in social and business spheres.

The meeting discussed the comprehensive AED 1.5 billion stimulus package and measures being implemented to help ease the pressures on businesses arising from the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis. He reviewed the implementation of stimulus packages of various Dubai entities and free zones including Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, Dubai Free Zones Council, Dubai South, the local banking sector and others to help businesses including SMEs maintain business continuity and operational sustainability. He also discussed some of the other initiatives announced by entities to mitigate the difficulties faced by the private sector.

Sheikh Hamdan directed the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to continue organising information and educational campaigns to constantly raise awareness about critical preventive measures in the community. He praised UAE citizens and residents for the cooperation and compliance they have demonstrated in support of precautionary measures, even after the easing of restrictions.

The meeting reviewed a range of potential scenarios as part of ensuring Dubai is fully ready to deal with any unforeseen crisis through robust emergency response plans. He said Dubai prides itself on its ability to emerge resilient and strong out of challenges.