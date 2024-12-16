Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Supreme Space Council’s first meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Supreme Space Council, chaired the Council’s first meeting, during which he reviewed the national space sector’s key economic achievements over the last few years that have strengthened its leading position in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid said, “The national space sector continues to grow and advance, and we take immense pride in the remarkable achievements we have accomplished over the years. These milestones have become a cornerstone of innovation and scientific advancement in the UAE.”

He added, “The UAE space sector has undergone a remarkable transformation, achieving rapid growth within a record timeframe and setting a unique example of development and sustained success. The country’s investments in the sector reached AED40 billion over the past years, with research and development spending on space exploration projects rising by 14.8% compared to the previous year. The sector has also recorded a 29% annual growth in the number of companies operating within it, while private sector financing and investments accounted for 44.3%, highlighting the growing contribution of private companies to this vital sector.”

“Today, the UAE proudly leads five national projects aimed at exploring the moon, Mars, and the asteroid belt. We have developed a highly skilled workforce capable of undertaking the most challenging scientific missions. Our commitment to ambitious space exploration programmes remains steadfast. In the next phase, we aim to further strengthen the sector by fostering greater collaboration between the public and private sectors, driving innovation, and realising our aspirations for the future,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of sports, Secretary-General of the Supreme Space Council, and Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

Also in attendance were Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Talal Humaid Belhoul, Vice President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre; and Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries within the Ministry of Defence.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, “The Supreme Space Council is committed to integrating efforts to establish an advanced national framework that drives the achievement of our objectives under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

He added, “The dynamic growth of the space sector reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to nurturing Emirati talent and preparing them to lead the future of space exploration.

The UAE is also focused on fostering an integrated ecosystem that enhances collaboration among all stakeholders. Additionally, we are working on developing a flexible and attractive regulatory environment to encourage local, regional, and global investments, thereby promoting innovation and strengthening the competitiveness of the national space sector.”

Al Falasi also emphasised the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders in this vital sector to drive growth and achieve a comprehensive developmental transformation rooted in a knowledge-based economy and innovation.

The meeting also highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in the development of the space industry, noting that its spending is almost equal to that of the public sector. This reflects the success of initiatives and projects implemented in previous phases to support and stimulate the economy, including the Space Economic Zones Programme, which now includes over 200 private companies as members.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the UAE’s pioneering efforts in strengthening its international contributions to space exploration. The UAE became the first country globally to launch a project to explore the asteroid belt and the first in the region to embark on a mission to explore the moon and participate in the Artemis programme. These achievements reflect the nation’s ongoing commitment to supporting research and development in the space sector.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was briefed on upcoming space programmes set to launch in the next phase. These include the Thuraya 4 satellite, owned by Space42, scheduled for launch in December 2024, and the MBZ-SAT, currently under development by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, which is slated for launch in January 2025.

Additionally, the meeting featured presentations from various sectors supporting the space industry. The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology outlined its strategic plan, detailing the key pillars and objectives aimed at advancing the space sector.

The presentation also addressed developments in the space and defence economy, economic opportunities and challenges, and strategies to align the sector’s growth with national priorities. The meeting also reviewed the space acquisition plan and programmes, focusing on future strategies to enhance acquisition and develop the UAE’s space capabilities.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre shared updates during the meeting on the UAE Astronaut Programme and the Lunar Gateway, highlighting significant progress and efforts to achieve the main objectives of national space initiatives.

Space42 presented the latest developments and private sector initiatives, including the outcomes of the Bayanat and Yahsat merger. The presentation outlined future plans to strengthen partnerships between public and private entities, aiming to boost revenues and expand opportunities for growth and innovation within the space sector.