Hamdan Bin Mohammed Commends MBRSC For Successful Completion Of Sultan Al Neyadi’s Space Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 11:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the UAE’s successful accomplishments in the space sector are a testament to the visionary leadership of the nation, led by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

These achievements not only underscore the nation’s commitment to the space sector but also reinforce the UAE’s status as a regional and global leader in space exploration.
His Highness praised the dedication of the team at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) for their tireless efforts over the past six months, to ensure the success of Sultan Al Neyadi’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS), and their continuous follow up to accomplish the longest Arab space mission and ensure the UAE astronaut’s safe return home.
"With the successful accomplishment of Sultan Al Neyadi’s mission to space, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre has completed another momentous achievement.

The 'Zayed 2' mission reflects our leaders' boundless vision and marks a remarkable milestone in the UAE's space journey. This mission has not only made history but also demonstrated the capabilities of Emiratis,” His Highness said.
“My gratitude to every member of the MBRSC team for their exemplary commitment.

Together, we continue to set new benchmarks for innovation and excellence. I eagerly anticipate the next chapter in our space exploration journey,” he added.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre plays a key role in shaping the UAE’s future in space sector by contributing to the development of the national space industry and supporting the development of a sustainable national economy.


The Centre has played a vital role in numerous space missions, including the mission of Hazza Al Mansouri, the first UAE astronaut to visit the International Space Station, the Hope Probe mission aimed at exploring Mars, and the launch of KhalifaSat in 2018, the first satellite fully designed and manufactured in the UAE.

