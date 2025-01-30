Hamdan bin Mohammed commends MBRSC team on successful launch of MBZ-SAT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), commended the efforts of the Centre’s team on achieving a new milestone in the UAE's national accomplishments in space technology with the successful launch of MBZ-SAT.

Sheikh Hamdan said the achievement exemplifies the UAE's ambitious vision for the space sector and reinforces the UAE’s status as a regional and global leader in space science and technology.

He praised the dedication of the Centre’s team in transforming the aspirations of the leadership into reality.

His remarks came during the reception of a delegation from MBRSC, attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Dr. Sultan AlNeyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President, MBRSC; Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman, MBRSC; and Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC; along with board members of MBRSC and the MBZ-SAT team.

“We are proud of the exceptional skills demonstrated by the Emirati team at MBRSC in developing this satellite. Their dedication and determination reflect our national vision to empower Emirati talents and enhance their role in shaping the future of the global space sector,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said.

“This mission is part of our ambitious strategy to enhance the sustainability of the space sector and build an advanced knowledge-based economy. With the support of our leadership, we shall continue to achieve further milestones that place the UAE at the forefront of innovation and sustainability,” he added.

“This mission marks the beginning of a new chapter, with many more achievements in the space sector on the horizon. We will continue to make meaningful scientific contributions alongside the global community, enriching human knowledge and advancing progress. The UAE stands as a leader in science, dedicated to serving humanity and inspiring hope for a brighter future.”

During the meeting, the mission team briefed His Highness on the development of MBZ-SAT by Emirati experts. They shared insights into the challenges faced in creating a space ecosystem in the UAE and how these were addressed through collaboration with local companies. Through partnerships with UAE companies—including Strata, Falcon, Halcon, Emirates Global Aluminium, Rockford Xellerix and EPI—the team was able to source a large number of the required components for the mission locally. This collaborative effort resulted in 90% of the satellite's mechanical structure and a significant portion of the electronic components being manufactured within the UAE.

The team also briefed H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on the final preparations leading up to the launch. Over a 50-day period at the Vandenberg Space Force Base within SpaceX's facilities in California, USA, the team carried out comprehensive testing to ensure the satellite's readiness.

They further detailed the launch sequence, from the satellite's separation from the Falcon 9 rocket through to post-launch testing and operations, confirming that all satellite systems were functioning optimally.

Launched on 14th January 2025, the MBZ-SAT represents a significant technological advancement in the region's space sector. Featuring cutting-edge capabilities, it delivers high-resolution imagery and exceptional data transmission speeds, establishing new benchmarks in satellite technology. The satellite provides twice the imaging precision, four times the data transmission speed and produces ten times more images than current systems. The ambitious mission exemplifies the UAE's commitment to fostering a sustainable, science-driven economy while contributing to global advancements and enhancing quality of life through advanced space technology.

Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President, MBRSC, said, “We are grateful to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his steadfast support of MBRSC's endeavours, which has been vital to our achievements. This support reflects the leadership's vision of strengthening the UAE's leadership in the space sector and empowering Emirati talent to play an integral part in this ambitious journey. Inspired by this visionary guidance, we will continue to work diligently and with determination to achieve further milestones that enhance the UAE's position among the world's leading nations in space science and technology. The MBZ-SAT mission will further bolster the efforts of the UAE National Space Programme by providing data and technologies that contribute to various sectors both within the UAE and globally.”

Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, said, “The meeting with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honours the efforts of our team and boosts our journey towards achieving new milestones in the space sector. These achievements embody a national vision that empowers young Emirati minds and reinforces the UAE’s status as a global hub for innovation and sustainability in space sciences. The launch of MBZ-SAT represents an advanced phase in our space technology ambitions, reflecting the capability of our teams. We are committed to building on these successes to meet the aspirations of our leadership and the UAE’s vision for the future.”

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said, “We extend our sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his continuous support. This meeting with His Highness serves as both an inspiration and motivation for all team members. The successful launch of MBZ-SAT is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our teams to realising the UAE’s vision to be among the leading nations in space science and technology. MBRSC remains steadfast in its mission to develop ambitious projects that enhance our capabilities while creating opportunities for scientific collaboration with partners worldwide.”

