Hamdan Bin Mohammed Commissions Advanced Naval Vessel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, commissioned the Al Emarat Corvette (P111), a state-of-the-art naval vessel designed to the highest international military specifications.
The ceremony marking the official induction of the vessel into the naval fleet was attended by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Staff Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the launch of the advanced warship reflects the UAE Navy's commitment to enhancing its defensive capabilities and strengthening its ability to protect the nation and its strategic interests.
He noted that the induction of the vessel represents a significant boost to the Navy in safeguarding the country's coastline.
Sheikh Hamdan commended national cadres who played critical roles in the design and development of the new warship. He emphasised that investing in cutting-edge military technologies strengthens the UAE's defence sector, helping it compete globally and enhancing the Armed Forces' capability to perform their tasks with optimal efficiency at all times.
The new warship boasts innovative panoramic sensors and an advanced security intelligence unit designed for seamless data collection and processing. Cutting-edge sensor systems, including radars, electro-optical devices, an electronic warfare suite, and communication antennas, besides specialised weather systems lend it an added edge in terms of operational readiness and efficiency.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the importance of sustained efforts to promote innovation and develop national expertise across various defence sectors to ensure that the Armed Forces are always fully ready and capable of responding decisively to any future challenges.
