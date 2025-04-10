Hamdan bin Mohammed concludes first official visit to India, commends strong bilateral partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, concluded his first official visit to India, during which he met with senior Indian leadership to explore ways to boost bilateral cooperation and deepen partnerships across key strategic sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed commended the longstanding partnership between the two nations in the journey toward a prosperous future, saying that the relationship is rooted in mutual trust and respect. He also said that the ties between the two nations and their peoples are exemplary and continue to grow, driven by a shared commitment to expanding cooperation across vital sectors in support of their sustainable development goals.

During the visit, H.H. met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership.

Highlighting India’s rich civilisational heritage and vast population, Sheikh Hamdan noted that trade has long served as a bridge between the two nations. Today, he said, both countries are working together to shape a brighter future through innovation, technology, and collaboration across vital sectors.

On the sidelines of the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed witnessed the signing of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening collaboration across key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, higher education, maritime services, logistics, and private sector engagement.

These MoUs build on the momentum of the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), which have created a strong foundation for a more open, secure, and investment-friendly economic relationship. This progress is reflected in notable achievements, such as a 20% increase in bilateral trade in 2024, reaching AED240 billion compared to 2023.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also praised the UAE’s private sector for their key role in expanding the nation’s global economic ties through strategic projects and investments. He also commended national economic institutions for setting a forward-looking example in adopting advanced, tech-driven solutions that support sustainable development.

Sheikh Hamdan also attended the opening of the second representative office of the Dubai International Chamber in India, located in Bengaluru. He also visited the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), one of the oldest stock exchanges in the world and the first in Asia, established in 1875.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hamdan inaugurated DP World's state-of-the-art Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) – the Nhava Sheva business Park (NSBP) – in Mumbai, India. This marks DP World's third FTWZ in India, with an investment exceeding US$200 million (AED 735 million).

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

The delegation also includes a number of senior officials and leaders representing different economic sectors.