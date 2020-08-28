Hamdan bin Mohammed directs implementation of work from home policy for Dubai government female employees with children undertaking distance learning

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued directives for the implementation of a work from home policy in Dubai government entities for female employees with children undertaking distance learning. The policy is effective from next week coinciding with the new school year.‬ As per H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s directives, starting next week, all Dubai Government entities will allow such female employees to work from home under certain conditions. Female employees will be allowed to work from home provided their job can be done remotely and does not impact the operations of the government entity they are employed in. Mothers of children in Grade 9 and below including kindergarten are eligible to work from home. Female employees are allowed to work from home based on an approved school schedule and only on the days the children are attending classes remotely.

The Crown Prince of Dubai also issued directives to take into consideration fathers working in the Government of Dubai who do not have caregivers to oversee their children’s distance learning. They will also be allowed to work from home, enabling them to supervise their children during the school day.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, DGHR, said that the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reflect the Government of Dubai’s approach of taking into consideration the social circumstances of employees. It also reflects His Highness’s keenness to ensure family stability and a happy and balanced life for Dubai Government employees.