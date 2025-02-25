- Home
- Middle East
- Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during DUBAI GAMES to be do ..
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Directs Prize Money Won By Ministry Of Defence Teams During DUBAI GAMES To Be Donated To Charity
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 01:45 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed that the prize money won by the men’s and women’s teams of the Ministry of Defence during the DUBAI GAMES 2025 be donated to charitable causes.
Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence, said: “H.H.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed’s directive to donate the prize money won by the Ministry of Defence teams during the DUBAI GAMES 2025 to charity reflects his commitment to fostering a culture of giving, upholding the values of partnership and humanity, and honouring national duty.
”
The Ministry of Defence’s men’s team claimed victory in the Battle of the Government for Men competition, while the women’s team secured second place in the Battle of the Government for Women competition, held at Dubai Festival City from 20 to 23 February 2025.
The decision underscores a commitment to supporting charitable initiatives that create meaningful, positive change in people's lives.
It also reinforces social responsibility and unites collective efforts in service of the nation and its citizens.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape
Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..
Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..
Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser
Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards
US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement in Iran’s petroleum, petroche ..
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai48 seconds ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during DUBAI GAMES to be do ..53 seconds ago
-
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for Human Right16 minutes ago
-
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges31 minutes ago
-
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmaceuticals, minerals, d ..46 minutes ago
-
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape1 hour ago
-
Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production companies to discuss roa ..2 hours ago
-
Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend of 100 fils per share2 hours ago
-
US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement in Iran’s petroleum, petrochemical industry2 hours ago
-
IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investment powerhouse2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy's reception of national day3 hours ago
-
Reprographic Rights Conference concludes with key recommendations for strengthening IP protection3 hours ago