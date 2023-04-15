UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Directs Providing Golden Residency Visas To Imams, Muslim Scholars, Researchers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim scholars, researchers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2023) In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued a decision to grant golden residency visas to imams, muezzins, muftis and Muslim preachers, scholars and researchers, who have worked in Dubai for over 20 years, in addition to a monetary reward on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

The new decision was made in recognition of their efforts and their societal role in promoting sound religious teachings, and positive values and morals.

