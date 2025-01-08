- Home
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Emphasises Crucial Role Of Armed Forces In Securing Nation’s Progress
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 08:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, affirmed that the UAE Armed Forces play a vital role as a steadfast guardian of the nation’s achievements, serving as a protective shield for its progress and enhancing the country’s ability to pursue the path of growth and development.
Sheikh Hamdan hailed the UAE Armed Forces for their significant contribution to the country’s advancement. The UAE continues to make impressive strides towards ever greater prosperity under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and with the unwavering support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses, the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's remarks came during his visit to Zayed Military City in Abu Dhabi, where he inspected advanced defence systems and equipment.
He was briefed on technical features of various weapons systems and the intense training of the military personnel, enabling them to operate the latest defence technologies and ensuring the highest levels of preparedness to undertake missions at any time.
Sheikh Hamdan also emphasised the importance of rigorous training methods to impart formidable military skills and ensure the highest level of preparedness among the Armed Forces to face any eventuality and fulfil their duties and missions both at home and abroad with utmost efficiency.
During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan honoured three senior military figures: Major General Staff Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces; Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; and Major General Abdullah Faraj Masoud Al Mehairbi, Deputy Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, in recognition of their outstanding contributions and dedication in their respective roles, serving as exemplars of commitment and selflessness in the service of the nation and safeguarding its progress and prosperity.
At the conclusion of the visit, commemorative photos were taken for Sheikh Hamdan with the honorees. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also posed for photos with officers and military personnel at Zayed Military City. The members of the Armed Forces expressed their gratitude for H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s visit and guidance. They said that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's words of encouragement would motivate them to train even harder and achieve optimal readiness, ensuring that the UAE remains a model of safety and stability.
During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Major General Yousef Mayouf Al Halami, Commander of the Land Forces; and Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence.
