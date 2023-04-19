UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Exempts 426 Citizens From Paying Housing Loans Worth Over AED146 Million

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed exempts 426 citizens from paying housing loans worth over AED146 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2023) Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, has announced that 426 citizens with limited income will be exempt from paying housing loans, amounting to AED146 million.

This compassionate initiative, which coincides with the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr, underscores the benevolence of the leadership in addressing the needs of the citizens, ensuring a decent life for them, and improving their living standards.

The decision is a testament to the leadership’s dedication to the welfare of the citizens and its resolve to empower them to contribute to the ongoing development of the nation.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has instructed the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to oversee the implementation of the decision, ensuring a smooth and efficient loan exemption process.

The UAE government remains committed to prioritising the well-being of its citizens and implementing measures and initiatives that improve their living conditions, enabling them to actively contribute to the country’s progress.

