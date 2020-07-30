DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, visited today Dubai Statistics Centre as it topped the list of Dubai Government Employee Happiness Index for the year 2019.

Sheikh Hamdan said that human capital is key for Dubai Government adding that their happiness along with providing a conducive environment is a top priority of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bun Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which seeks to promote performance and further enhance Dubai Government position as a leading government in every sphere.

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the importance of promoting the notion of on team and team work Among employees, to further enhance integration and effectively contribute in Dubai’s development journey towards excellence and leading government work on global scale.

"The confidence our leadership placed in human capital through developing and training them to keep pace with changes is bearing fruits, and positively contribute in developing work environment, which I have felt during my visit to Dubai Statistics Center as their work environment topped the list of the Dubai Government Employee Happiness Index with 97.

16% for the 8th year, including 7 in a raw, which reflects the ability to maintain accomplishments through relying on task force and set plans and activities that meet staff’s expectations," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan also stressed on creating a corporate culture that is the motor for creativity and helping staff to unleash their abilities. "Happiness in the UAE is not a one time objective but rather a life style that we experience every day. As Dubai Statistics Center won the first place, we look forward to a new phase of employees happiness and to set future plans and activities that is in line with their expectations and positively help develop a positive work environment," Sheikh Hamdan said.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan received the Center’s agenda and main accomplishments, and future plans, where he was briefed about future plans to ensure sustainability of employees happiness.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Abdulla Al Basti Secretary General of The Executive Council, and Arif Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Dubai Statistics Center.