Hamdan Bin Mohammed, Hazza Bin Zayed Watch President Of UAE Endurance Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today, watched the 21st President of UAE Endurance Cup at the Emirates Endurance Village in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

The 160-km endurance event saw the participation of 319 riders from the UAE, as well as from the Gulf Cooperation Council, Arab and foreign countries.

Riding Malimbo from the Wathba 1 Stables of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Laila Abdul Aziz won the President Cup, completing the distance in 6:03:21.

More Stories From Middle East

