Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of Emiratis' empowerment initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has directed the General Secretariat of the Executive Council to lead the efforts of Emiratisation and human development in Dubai, in coordination with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, the human resources department of the Dubai government, and other government and private sector institutions working on Emiratisation.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed gave the team two weeks to prepare a plan and launch initiatives keeping in mind the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also said that he is directly following up the progress of this task.

He also said that Emiratisation aims to increase Emirati participation in the job market and boost their contribution to the economy. Emiratisation aims to promote development-oriented policies that support productive activities and decent job creation. It will substantially increase the number of youth and adults who have relevant skills, including technical and vocational skills, for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship.