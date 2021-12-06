UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Highlights Private Sector’s Key Role In Enhancing Career Opportunities For UAE Nationals

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, today met 300 UAE nationals recently recruited by Majid Al Futtaim as part of the NAFIS programme, a Federal government initiative to raise the competitiveness of national employees.

The ceremony, organised by Majid Al Futtaim at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, was held in the presence of Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, and Alain Bejjani, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim. Members of Majid Al Futtaim’s executive management team also attended the event.

The Crown Prince highlighted the key role played by the private sector in supporting the country’s development and the solid partnership established between the public and private sectors over the last five decades, which has been a major driver of the UAE’s efforts to enhance excellence in various fields.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE considers the private sector a major partner in the country’s development in the next 50 years. "The exemplary partnership between the public and private sectors enhances our ability to achieve greater success across various spheres of life and supports the nation’s progress in a new phase of economic growth," Sheikh Hamdan said.

He praised the private sector for its role in enhancing the employment of Emiratis in various fields.

He also stressed the importance of equipping UAE nationals with the skills required to succeed in the labour market.

The Crown Prince congratulated the newly recruited UAE nationals and wished them the very best in their new roles. Sheikh Hamdan posed for a commemorative photograph with the first batch of Emirati employees selected for a variety of positions within Majid Al Futtaim.

Launched in September, The NAFIS programme aims to develop the competencies of a new generation of UAE nationals. Through the NAFIS programme, Emirati nationals can explore new job opportunities in the private sector and contribute to increasing UAE citizens' participation in the workforce.

Following the Programme’s launch, Majid Al Futtaim announced its commitment to recruiting 3,000 Emiratis over the next five years. The company has organised a number of events across the country in the past three months to attract Emirati talent and create new jobs for them in the fields of retail, real estate, entertainment, management, human resources, technology and data. These events led to the employment of approximately 300 Emirati men and women in record time. The success of these efforts reflects the company’s commitment to Emiratisation and its role in enhancing competitiveness and achieving the UAE’s strategic vision for the next 50 years.

