UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Inaugurates 8th Edition Of Cybertech Global In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:45 PM

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates 8th edition of Cybertech Global in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai said the astute guidance of the nation’s leadership has enabled Dubai and the UAE to achieve top rankings in global security and safety, including in the vital area of cyber security.

As part of a comprehensive smart transformation, the nation has not only developed high levels of preparedness to face any kind of challenges and threats arising from digitisation, but also enhanced its readiness to embrace new opportunities, he added.

"In line with its smart transformation agenda, Dubai has always been at the forefront of advancing technological innovation in the areas of safety and security. The emirate is strongly focused on developing comprehensive solutions for strengthening its digital and IT infrastructure security. The launch of the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was a major step in strengthening the emirate’s cyber defences," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came as he inaugurated the 8th edition of Cybertech Global, a leading international exhibition and conference for the cyber industry, being held for the first time in Dubai from 5 to 7th April.

The event is being hosted by the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC).

"At a time when the global community is facing growing cybersecurity threats, this industry event in Dubai provides an ideal platform to share knowledge and expertise on safeguarding the world’s digital assets. Increased collaboration between major industry players is critical to develop practical solutions to counter cyber challenges and threats," Sheikh Hamdan added.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was accompanied during his tour of the event by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Hamad Al Mansouri, Head of the Digital Government of the UAE Government and board Member of Dubai Electronic Security Center; Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government; Talal Humaid Belhoul, Chairman of Dubai Electronic Security Center, and Yousef Hamed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Rashid April Event From Government Industry Share Top

Recent Stories

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

35 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

1 hour ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

1 hour ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

2 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.