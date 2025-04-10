Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates DP World’s Nhava Sheva Business Park in India

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) MUMBA, 10th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, inaugurated DP World's state-of-the-art Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) – the Nhava Sheva Business Park (NSBP) – in Mumbai, India.

The inauguration, which took place during H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s official visit to India, marks a major milestone in strengthening the deep-rooted economic and cultural ties between India and the UAE. As a key enabler of global trade, DP World remains committed to developing world-class logistics infrastructure that enhances supply chain efficiency and accelerates India’s trade ambitions on the global stage.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan toured the facility accompanied by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the various operations, value added services, and customised services deployed to enhance the efficiency of the FTWZ.

Speaking at the inauguration, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said, “The UAE and India share a long-standing and deep-rooted economic partnership. The establishment of world-class logistics infrastructure, such as the Nhava Sheva Business Park, not only strengthens the trade connectivity between our nations but also reinforces our shared vision for growth, innovation, and sustainability."

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said, “DP World is committed to building infrastructure that powers global trade. Our investment in Nhava Sheva Business Park further strengthens our infrastructure network in India and will enable us to meet the evolving needs of our large and growing customer base in the country and in the region. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India is already accelerating bilateral trade, and the Free Trade Warehousing Zones network will ensure greater efficiency, sustainability, and scale.”

DP World has developed three world-leading Free Trade Warehousing Zones in India with an investment of over US$200 million (AED735 million).

Strategically located close to India’s coasts, they offer advanced infrastructure, flexible warehousing, ease of regulations, and seamless value-added services, making operations simpler.

The Nhava Sheva Business Park near Mumbai offers 1 million sq. ft. of warehousing space, with another one million in the planning stage. It offers specialised and temperature-controlled spaces, catering to diverse industry needs. As part of DP World’s global network of 12 Free Trade Warehousing Zones (FTWZs)—including the Integrated Chennai Business Park in Tamil Nadu and the Cochin Economic Zone in Kochi—the Nhava Sheva Business Park enhances India-UAE trade by reducing costs, improving efficiency, and boosting supply chain competitiveness. These three Indian FTWZs are well integrated with DP World’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) facilitating seamless cargo movement and strengthening global trade connectivity for India and the UAE.

During the facility’s inauguration, 35 women recruited from local communities worked the shift—reflecting DP World’s efforts to generate employment in the regions where it operates. This initiative aligns with the company’s broader Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) objectives in India, aimed at increasing female representation and fostering a more inclusive work environment within the logistics sector. It also supports DP World’s strategic vision for the SCO region, promoting women-staffed warehouses across its operations.

Awarded Platinum certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for green design, Nhava Sheva Business Park promotes environmental stewardship and economic growth while supporting global business. Its strategic location near a major Indian port, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, the Navi Mumbai Airport, and national highways enhances India’s trade connectivity through efficient multimodal cargo movement.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan planted a sapling at NSBP, marking the UAE’s strong commitment to sustainability and its growing partnership with India. This symbolic act reflects the shared values and long-term vision between the two nations.