Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new building of Dubai Fertility Centre

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, inaugurated the new building of Dubai Fertility Centre in Al Jaddaf area in Dubai.

The state-of-the-art specialised fertility treatment centre offers a comprehensive range of innovative infertility treatment solutions.

Dubai Crown Prince was welcomed at the Centre by Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Deputy Director General of the Dubai Health Authority Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali and senior DHA staff. Following the inauguration ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan toured the new facility.

During his tour, the Director of Dubai Fertility Centre Hana Tahwara briefed His Highness on the new services offered by the Centre and its treatment success rates which exceed the international average.

Since its establishment in 1991, 5,099 babies have been born as a result of the treatment provided by the Centre.

Between 2017 and 2020, the Centre received an average of 14,000 patients annually and provided treatment to 24,000 families.

The Director General of DHA Awad Saghir Al Ketbi said the Dubai remarkable advances made by the Authority have been made possible by the government’s steadfast support.

The DHA will continue to develop its facilities and services to help realise the leadership’s vision for the sector.

Al Ketbi further said the Dubai Fertility Centre provides treatment to families both from within the UAE and outside the country.

The DHA aims to develop the Centre into the best specialised fertility treatment centre in the world by providing it the latest technology and equipment and the best experts in the field. Along with other public and private healthcare facilities, the Centre will help enhance the offerings of the emirate’s medical tourism sector and attract more medical researchers and professionals to the country.