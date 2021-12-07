Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) DUBAI, 7th December 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today opened a new dialysis centre in Al Twar. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) also announced the opening of another new dialysis centre in Al Barsha.

Equipped with the latest technologies and compliant with global best practices and protocols, the two new centres have been designed to maximse customer convenience. Staffed by qualified medical and administrative personnel, the centres provide customers with high-quality specialised services.

The two new centres reflect Dubai’s strategy to develop integrated medical facilities to enhance the health and wellbeing of the community in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was received at the Al Twar dialysis centre by Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority and Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector of IACAD.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasised the importance of providing specialised health centres with international standards in Dubai, especially in areas of medical specialisation that are seeing a growing demand for services. He further said the continuous development of the health sector is one of the highest priorities of the Dubai government. The Crown Prince of Dubai praised the role of the private sector and associations in the healthcare industry for supporting the development of medical facilities in Dubai.

Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) and a number of charities contributed to the development of the new dialysis centres with the support of the Dubai Health Authority.

A number of officials who contributed to the initiative attended the event including Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Association; Sharaf El Din Al Sayed Sharaf, member of the board of Directors of Beit Al Khair Association; Taher Abdeen, Director General of Beit Al Khair Association; Ahmed Mohamed Mesmar, Secretary of the Dubai Charitable Society; Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, and Musa Tariq Khoury, Director of the Sharia Audit Department at Dubai Islamic Bank.

Awadh Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, extended his gratitude to His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, for attending the inauguration of the two new centres.

His Highness' commitment to ensure Dubai’s healthcare sector stays abreast of global developments in the field inspires all stakeholders and personnel in the sector to work together for its growth, he said.

Al Ketbi further said that the Dubai Health Authority is keen to foster partnerships with institutions and members of society to advance the development of the healthcare sector, in line with the vision and directives of Dubai’s leaders.

Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), also expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his unlimited support for charitable activities in Dubai.

The UAE’s humanitarian ethos has made it one of the most giving countries in the world, he said. Al Shaibani also extended his thanks to all those who contributed to this initiative, which, he said, enhances Dubai’s position as a global centre for charitable and humanitarian activities.

The Al Barsha dialysis centre, which was funded by a generous donation from the sons of the late Abdul Salam Rafiea, serves the needs of patients suffering from kidney failure who require regular dialysis. The centre also provides preventive medical services in the field of nephrology.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by DHA officials about the dialysis units, clinics, facilities and services offered by the two new centres at Al Twar and Al Barsha. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed commended the policy of allocating 30 per cent of the capacity of the Al Twar dialysis centre and its 40 beds to needy and distressed patients referred to the centre by charitable organisations.

Extending over an area of 5,500 sq m, the Al Twar centre has a capacity of 40 beds while the 6,000 sq. m Al Barsha dialysis centre has a capacity of 60 beds.