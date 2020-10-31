Hamdan bin Mohammed inspects progress of Shindagha Bridge Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said that Dubai implements projects as part of an ambitious development strategy that places the interests of citizens and the comfort and happiness of residents and visitors at the top of its priorities. This is evident in the large investments the emirate allocates to infrastructure projects that serve the needs of society members and the business community, while also enabling establishments to grow and prosper, he added, noting that the emirateâ€™s infrastructure sector accounts for 46 per cent of the total government spending in the emirate's 2020 budget.

His Highnessâ€™s remarks came during an inspection tour of the Shindagha Corridor Project, one of the biggest road projects currently undertaken by the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA.

Sheikh Hamdan was following up on the progress of work of the AED5 billion project, which extends 13km from the Sheikh Rashid Street through Al Mina Street and Al Khaleej Street up to Cairo Street.

During his tour, H.H. inspected the construction work of the Shindagha Bridge project, a unique architectural structure developed as part of the third phase of the Shindagha Corridor Project. The bridge serves as an addition to Dubaiâ€™s iconic landmarks and meets the needs of mega development projects in the surrounding areas such as Deira Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Port Rashid and the Dubai Maritime City.

On his arrival, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of RTA. H.H.Â and his entourage boarded a ferry to review the work in progress at the bridge, which has reached a completion rate of 75 per cent.

Extending 295 metres in length, the bridge rises 15.5m above the Dubai Creek, which allows the passage of boats of all sizes, and consists of six lanes in each direction in addition to a three-metre lane for pedestrians and cyclists.

It features an iconic architectural arch shaped design in the form of infinity symbol. The top of the infinity arch rises 42m, and approximately 2,400 tonnes of steel will be used in the construction of the bridge.Â The bridgeÂ canÂ accommodate 12,000Â vehicles per hour per direction.

The Shindagha Bridge project combines all elements of integrated transport. It includes two large lifts at both ends of theÂ bridge and three shared bridges for pedestrians and cyclists. One bridge is currently under construction on Al Khaleej Street, while the other two will be constructed on the Sheikh Rashid and Al Mina Streets at a later stage.

The project is part of RTAâ€™s efforts to enhance sustainable mobility and provide a unique environment for pedestrians and cyclists in an area bustling with trading and tourist activities thatÂ has toÂ be well connected with routes linking Deira and Bur Dubai.

Asset SustainabilityÂ "RTA has incorporated unique constructional elements and systems in the construction of the Shindagha Bridge in order to make it well protected and more sustainable. These include building foundations at a depth of 40 metres below the waterbed of the Creek.Â High-density polyethene insulationÂ was usedÂ (HDPE Liner) for the base and for part of the columns immersed in the Creek. It also protected the bridge columns from the maritime traffic in the Creek by using insulation materials and an anti-corrosion system called Cathodic Protection that works efficiently for 20 years," said Al Tayer.

"As for the metal arch, RTA used a system for insulation and protection against rust and adhesion to aquaticÂ lifeÂ that could come inÂ contact with the water surface. This system allows the cleaning and maintenance of the metal parts of the arch touching the water surface, which extends the shelf life of the arch. The upper part of the metal arch is fitted with an anti-corrosion coating and protection system as well," concluded Al Tayer.

Five PhasesÂ H.H. was also briefed by Al Tayer aboutÂ the Shindagha Corridor Project. The construction work for the project has been split into five phases that support several development projects in the area such as Deira Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid.Â Once completed, the Shindagha Corridor Project will be capable to accommodate larger traffic volumes and slash the journey time on the Corridor from 104 minutes to 16 minutes.

The first two phases of the project have already been completed and included upgrading the junction of Sheikh Rashid-Oud Metha Streets (Wafi Junction), and the intersection of the Sheikh Rashid-Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Streets. Work is currently underway on phase three of the project, which covers the construction of Shindagha Bridge, improvements of the Corniche Street as well as improvements of the intersections of Al-Khaleej and Falcon Streets. Last August, RTA opened bridges leading to entry and exit points of Deira Islands at Abu Baker Al-Siddique Street.

Phase four covers improvements of Al Khaleej Street, the intersection of Al Khaleej-Abu Hail Streets as well as the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Street with Jumeirah Street, Al Mina Street and Al Mankhool Street. ThisÂ phaseÂ is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Phase five covers the construction of bridges extending 1.5km southwards to Deira Islands and is scheduled for completion in 2027.